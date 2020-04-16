Left Menu
Development News Edition

India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide after coronavirus surge

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:43 IST
India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide after coronavirus surge

India has brought charges of culpable homicide against the chief of a Muslim seminary for holding a gathering last month that authorities blame for a big jump in coronavirus infections, police said on Thursday.

The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group in a cramped corner of New Delhi were sealed and thousands of followers, including some from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh, were taken into quarantine after it emerged they had attended meetings there in mid-March. Authorities have said some of those infected at the gathering had died, although the numbers have not yet been released.

Police initially filed a case against Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the centre, for violating a ban on big gatherings but had now invoked the law against culpable homicide, a police spokesman said. “Delhi police had filed a first information report earlier against the Tablighi chief, now section 304 has been added," the officer said, referring to culpable homicide in the penal code, which carries a maximum punishment of a 10-year prison term.

A spokesman for the Tablighi Jamaat group, Mujeeb-ur Rehman, declined to comment saying they had not confirmed reports about the new charges. The Tablighi is one of the world's biggest Sunni Muslim proselytising organisations with followers in more than 80 countries, promoting a pure form of Islam.

India has 12,759 cases of coronavirus and 420 deaths. The federal health ministry said it had identified 170 districts out the country's total of 720 as red zones with the highest number of cases. These included the big cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad and the country is under lockdown.

"We want to stop the virus from spreading into non-red zones," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry. In New Delhi, 1,080 of its 1,561 cases were linked to the group's gathering, according to the city government data on Wednesday.

The Tablighi administrators earlier said many of the followers who had visited its offices in a narrow, winding lane in Delhi's historic Nizamuddin quarter were stranded after the government declared the three-week lockdown, and the centre had to offer them shelter. FANNING COMMUNAL TENSIONS

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government have cautioned against fanning communal tension by laying the blame for the spread of the coronavirus on the Muslim group. The Tablighi was also linked to a surge of cases in neighbouring Pakistan where it cancelled a similar gathering, but only at the last minute when thousands had already arrived at a premises in the city of Lahore.

A gathering organised by the group in Malaysia also led to a surge of cases there and in several other Southeast Asian countries. Pakistan has recorded 6,505 cases according to its latest data, a jump of 520 over the previous day. About 60 percent of Pakistan's cases load was linked to the Tablighi or were people who had gone on religious pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia and Iran, officials said.

On Thursday, Pakistan's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 9%, the third cut it has made since last month amid a warning from the World Bank that it could slip into recession in the current fiscal year. Sri Lanka's central bank also said it will cut its bank rate, the emergency funding rate for commercial banks, to 10%, an effective reduction of 500 basis points, to align it with falls in key rates since last May.

The moves underline efforts by policymakers globally to provide support to economies hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. Here are official government figures on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia:

* India has 12,759 confirmed cases, including 420 deaths * Pakistan has 5,988 cases, including 107 deaths

* Bangladesh has 1572 cases, including 60 deaths * Afghanistan has 784 cases, including 29 deaths

* Sri Lanka has 238 cases, including 7 deaths * Maldives has 21 cases and no deaths

* Nepal has 16 cases and no deaths * Bhutan has five cases and no deaths

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty in New Delhi, Swati Bhat in Colombo, Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi, Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad, Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy investigates suspicious care-home deaths

Italian justice officials have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of nearly 200 people in a Milan care home since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Investigators seized documents on Wednesday from the headquarters of ...

Leeds great Norman Hunter 'severely unwell' with virus

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains severely unwell in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last week. Hunter, 76, was an unused player in Englands 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two English titles and other silverwar...

Luis Sepúlveda, Chilean writer, dies of coronavirus at 70

Chilean writer Luis Seplveda, author of the novel The Old Man Who Read Love Stories, has died after a six-week battle with the new coronavirus. He was 70 years old. The Spanish regional government of Asturias, where Seplveda lived, confirme...

Rugby-World Rugby announces $100 million relief fund amid coronavirus crisis

World Rugby has created a relief fund of approximately 100 million to assist unions around the world as they grapple with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the sports global governing body said on Thursday. With fixtures eit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020