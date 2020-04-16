Nagpur district: Tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 58

The number of COVID-19 patients rose to 58 in Nagpur district on Thursday with the addition of two such cases, officials said. Both the persons had travelled to Delhi and were already quarantined at a facility in Nagpur city. Their test reports on Thursday confirmed that they are coronavirus positive, an official statement said.

With these two cases, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 58, it said. So far, one person has died due to the infection in the district, the officials said.

