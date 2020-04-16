21 cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh till now

Twenty-One cases of coronavirus have been reported in Chandigarh till now, said Chandigarh Health Department on Thursday. "As of 4 pm on Thursday, there are 21 COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory (UT), including 9 cured or discharged," the Health department said.

It further said, the total number of samples tested is 337, and the total number of samples found negative is 315. The total number of samples found positive is 21 while one sample was rejected. In the wake of Chandigarh being declared a COVID-19 hotspot, the Adviser to the Union Territory Manoj Parida on Thursday said that checking is being done at the borders to ensure no person with symptoms enters the place.

"We have ensured that there is complete checking at borders. We check every person if he has a curfew pass. We are also using thermal scanners to screen people entering our borders and ensuring that no person with any symptoms enters Chandigarh," Parida had said. After the central government declared Chandigarh as hotspot district over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday ordered a total ban on spitting in public places. (ANI)

