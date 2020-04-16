Left Menu
Jordan PM says state finances under strain by impact of coronavirus

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:59 IST
Jordan Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Thursday spending priorities have changed with strained state finances hit by a sharp contraction in economic activity from a tight lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. Razzaz said the government's focus was now on covering immediate "current expenditure" and expanding social spending to alleviate hardship by Jordanians hit by loss of income from business closures.

Officials say the crisis has derailed the country's $14 billion budget for this year which had an ambitious plan of capital spending to boost sluggish growth and spur investments.

