50 cases of coronavirus reported in Telangana today

Fifty cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Thursday taking the total number of active cases admitted in hospitals to 496.

According to a media bulletin by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Telangana, "50 coronavirus positive cases reported today with 68 Patients cured or discharged and no deaths have occurred today."

The total active coronavirus positive patients isolated and being treated in the state are 496, while 186 patients have been cured or discharged and 18 deaths due to coronavirus in the State so far, the media bulletin said. (ANI)