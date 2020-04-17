Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. gives $5 million to Palestinians amid pandemic, after years of aid cuts

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:01 IST
U.S. gives $5 million to Palestinians amid pandemic, after years of aid cuts

The United States is giving $5 million to the Palestinians to help them fight the coronavirus epidemic, a U.S. envoy said on Thursday. The donation announced by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman follows years of aid cuts by President Donald Trump's administration to the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

"I'm very pleased the USA is providing $5M for Palestinian hospitals and households to meet immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19," Friedman wrote on Twitter. "The USA, as the world's top humanitarian aid donor, is committed to assisting the Palestinian people," he added.

The $5 million will be international disaster assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to the State Department's website. There was no immediate comment from the Palestinians.

The Trump administration since 2018 has cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians. The cuts have largely been seen as a bid to pressure them back to the negotiating table in peace talks with Israel. The Palestinians have boycotted Trump's peace efforts since 2017, accusing him of pro-Israel bias after he declared Jerusalem Israel's capital and later moved the American embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Trump released his Middle East plan in January. Israel embraced it, while the Palestinians rejected it out of hand, in part because it endorsed Israel keeping its settlements in West Bank territory it captured a 1967 war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he said were hurting the economy. Few global...

India says IMF liquidity boost may have costly side effects

Indias finance minister said on Thursday the country could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures....

Merkel's conservatives make big poll gains in midst of coronavirus crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative bloc has won support during the coronavirus crisis, hitting its highest level in nearly three years, a poll showed on Thursday. Merkels cautious approach during the emergency appears to have rea...

Virtus.pro, Secret finish 7-0 at ESL One L.A. Europe-CIS

Virtus.pro and Team Secret each won their round-robin finales on Thursday to complete a perfect group stage in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Virtus.pro 7-0 rallied past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020