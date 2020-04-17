Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unsafe abortions could skyrocket as coronavirus closes clinics worldwide

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 03:10 IST
Unsafe abortions could skyrocket as coronavirus closes clinics worldwide

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, April 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Clinic closures due to coronavirus in developing countries could lead to millions of unsafe abortions and thousands of maternal deaths if nothing is done, researchers said on Thursday.

The pandemic is decreasing women's access to sexual and reproductive health care worldwide as supply chains are disrupted, transport is restricted and services deemed "non-essential" are shut down, said the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health think tank, in a report. Just a 10% decline in access to care in low- and middle-income countries would result in an additional 15 million unintended pregnancies, 28,000 maternal deaths and 3 million unsafe abortions, the study showed.

That is a conservative estimate for what might happen in reality, with some experts predicting a decline of up to 80%, said Elizabeth Sully, senior research scientist at Guttmacher. "There's a lot to suggest that we could see this and we could see something worse," Sully told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We need to take action now in a preventative way before we start to see these types of impacts." Countries should make sure sexual and reproductive health services are essential and staffed, make contraceptives available without a prescription and explore innovative models of care such as telemedicine, the report recommended.

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) reported last week that more than 5,600 of its clinics and care providers - representing 14% of the total - had closed because of the outbreak across 64 countries. Countries particularly affected by closures included Pakistan, El Salvador, Zambia, Sudan, Colombia, Malaysia, Uganda, Ghana, Germany, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, said IPPF.

Charity Marie Stopes International (MSI), which provides contraception and abortion services in 37 countries, has estimated 9.5 million women and girls would lose access to its services in 2020 due to the pandemic. In Nepal, where it performs more than 75% of all safe abortions, MSI was forced to shut down services due to the lockdown on March 24, it said.

It has since been able to reopen 12 of its 36 clinics at limited capacity but said it is far from meeting need. "We are trying every day to open more in coordination with the government," a spokeswoman said.

MSI was also forced to temporarily shut its clinics in India, where it is the largest provider of family planning services outside the public sector. India's government ruled that abortion was an essential service on April 14, several weeks into lockdown, but women said they were not sure how they would get to health centers with no transport options and movement restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina sketches out $70 bln debt revamp with big coupon cut, 3-year payment halt

Argentina sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday, involving a three-year grace period, large coupon cuts and a smaller reduction in capital, as it looks to win over bondholders to a deal. Economy...

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he said were hurting the economy. Few global...

India says IMF liquidity boost may have costly side effects

Indias finance minister said on Thursday the country could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures....

Merkel's conservatives make big poll gains in midst of coronavirus crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative bloc has won support during the coronavirus crisis, hitting its highest level in nearly three years, a poll showed on Thursday. Merkels cautious approach during the emergency appears to have rea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020