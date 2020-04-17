Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderna receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 03:46 IST
Moderna receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development

Moderna Inc said on Thursday that it received a $483 million contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to accelerate the development of its vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus. The experimental vaccine is being tested in an early-stage trial conducted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Moderna expects to begin mid-stage trial in the second quarter.

Depending on the data from these studies and discussions with regulators, the company said a late-stage study could begin as soon as fall of 2020. The drug developer said BARDA funding would support the vaccine's clinical development program, as well as the scale-up manufacture of the vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, in 2020.

Moderna plans to hire up to 150 new team members in the United States this year to support the ramp-up. Moderna's study has made the most headway among efforts by the pharmaceutical industry to develop coronavirus vaccines as it is the first to be tested in human patients.

The vaccine uses synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) to inoculate against the coronavirus. Such treatments help the body immunize against a virus and can potentially be developed and manufactured more quickly than traditional vaccines. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise as markets brace for China GDP data

Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Streets lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.Any gains, ...

Argentina sketches out debt revamp with $38 bln coupon cut, 3-year payment halt

Argentina sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday, involving a three-year grace period, large coupon cuts and a smaller reduction in capital, as it looks to win over bondholders to a deal. Economy...

COVID-19: IMF approves over USD 1.3 billion emergency financing to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund IMF on Thursday approved USD 1.3 billion in emergency financing to Pakistan to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 shock. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF approved a purchase...

El Chapo's daughter, Mexican cartels hand out coronavirus aid

A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been doling out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the coronavirus pandemic.In one video posted on Facebook, Guzmans daughter, Alejand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020