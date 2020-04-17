Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia may keep coronavirus restrictions for a year, schools may work on roster

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 06:18 IST
Australia may keep coronavirus restrictions for a year, schools may work on roster

Australian public life could be constrained for another year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Friday, as the country's most populous state mulled sending children to school in shifts.

Australia has so far avoided the high numbers of coronavirus casualties reported around the world after closing its borders and imposing strict "social distancing" measures for the past month. Restaurants, bars and other "non-essential" businesses have closed and public gatherings of more than two people are banned under the threat of fines and even prison, measures that are expected to double the unemployment rate by mid-year.

In response, the daily growth rate of reported new infections has steadied in the low percentage single digits, from about 25% several weeks ago, for a total of about 6,500 infections, including 63 deaths. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said some measures, like the rule requiring people to stand at least 1.5 metres apart, would likely remain for several months, given there was no guarantee a vaccine would be developed in that time.

"Social distancing is something we should get very used to," Morrison told radio station 3AW. "It could be a year, but I'm not speculating about that." "Certainly while the virus is prevalent across the world (the 1.5 metre rule) should be a natural instinct."

Morrison had said on Thursday the wider social distancing measures would be in place for at least another four weeks, while advocating the reopening of schools across the country, citing medical advice that children are a low risk of transmission. That guidance has been contradicted by several states and territories, which are responsible for schools governance, and brought a public backlash from parents and teachers concerned about exposure to the virus.

In Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, just 3% of children returned to school after the Easter break this week, while the most populous state, New South Wales, has children still on a break. "We are considering our options around a rostering system which will have some students go back on a particular day to increase that level of face-to-face," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Friday.

"The alternative is that unfortunately students could face up to a year or longer at home and we don't that's appropriate," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK extends lockdown for 3 more weeks httpson.ft.com2XGIsyo - Start-ups and larger companies s...

Quincy Crew cruise in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew swept FURIA Esports in two quick games Thursday to tie idle CR4ZY for first place in the BTS Pro Series Americas event. Quincy Crew 3-0 posted 16- and 14-minute wins over FURIA 0-3.In the days other match, Cloud9 1-4 came from b...

FOREX-Dollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite

The dollar slipped on Friday after a media report on early signs that a COVID-19 treatment drug was working, as well as optimism about re-opening the worlds largest economy, encouraged investors in to riskier currencies.The Australian and N...

COVID-19 : Couple ties knot in Surat wearing masks, gloves

At a time when the nationwide lockdown is in place and the threat of COVID-19 looms large, a couple tied the knot wearing masks and gloves in a simple ceremony in Surat on Thursday. The couple, Puja and Dishank, entered into wedlock in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020