China's Wuhan city revises up total coronavirus death toll by 1,290

China's Wuhan city revises up total coronavirus death toll by 1,290Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-04-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 08:44 IST
China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, according to state-run CCTV.
Wuhan also revised up confirmed cases by 325.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.