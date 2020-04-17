Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors in Prayagraj demand strict action against perpetrators of attacks on medical professionals

The doctors at Narayan Swaroop Hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday held a demonstration against the recent attacks at medical professionals amid COVID-19 outbreak demanding strict action in such incidents.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:35 IST
Doctors in Prayagraj demand strict action against perpetrators of attacks on medical professionals
Doctors held a demonstration against recent attacks on medical professionals. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The doctors at Narayan Swaroop Hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday held a demonstration against the recent attacks at medical professionals amid COVID-19 outbreak demanding strict action in such incidents. Recently, three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Moradabad.

The doctors held the demonstration inside the hospital holding placards. "On one hand you term doctors as God and on the other hand you are attacking the same doctors, this is not right," read one of the placards.

"Save doctors, Save lives. The doctors are working to help people during the coronavirus pandemic," read another placard. Rajeev Singh, a doctor at the hospital told ANI," In times when the entire country is in lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic, doctors and other healthcare professionals are working tirelessly and looking after the patients."

"Doctors are already in stress, and if people attack doctors and throw stones at them, all of it will only add to the stress and the pressure. And it will get difficult for doctors to work," he added. Demanding stern action in such incidents, Dr Rajeev said," We request the government to take strict action so such incidents are not repeated. Will the doctors be able to save you from coronavirus if they are not safe themselves?"

Another doctor at the hospital, Dr Mansoor Ahmed said," We have been working constantly leaving our families home. How will be able to look after the patients if we are attacked? Strictest action must be taken against such people." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China, Pakistan, US participate in virtual discussion on Afghanistan convened by UN

China, Pakistan, Russia, and the US were among the nine nations that participated in a virtual discussion convened by the UN Secretariat on regional efforts to support peace in Afghanistan. The discussions on Thursday focused on a comprehen...

Aligarh police book locals, councillor for beating man

The Aligarh police have registered a case against seven people and 10-12 other unidentified persons for thrashing a man for allegedly selling used face masks on Monday. Police have also booked local councillor Anil Kumar in the FIR. The inc...

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from COVID-19 on cruise ships

Singapore is assessing whether migrant workers who have recovered from coronavirus might be safer on cruise ships than back in dormitories that have become infection hotbeds, despite problems controlling onboard outbreaks encountered elsewh...

Set up task force for economic revival in UP; provide relief to farmers, labourers: Priyanka to CM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sought the setting up of a task force for economic revival in Uttar Pradesh and providing relief for farmers and labourers in the state suffering due to the crisis created by corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020