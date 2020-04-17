UP: 38 out of 983 samples tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, says King George's Medical University
A total of 38 samples have tested positive for the coronavirus, out of 983 samples which were tested on Thursday, according to King George's Medical University, Lucknow.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:13 IST
A total of 38 samples have tested positive for the coronavirus, out of 983 samples which were tested on Thursday, according to King George's Medical University, Lucknow. All these patients have been admitted to various hospitals of the state.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per data provided by the ministry. Out of the total count, 11,201 cases are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)
