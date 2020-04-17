Dutch deaths April 6-12 2,000 higher than normal -statistics agency

Dutch deaths April 6-12 2,000 higher than normal -statistics agencyReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:04 IST
Deaths in the Netherlands in the week of April 6-12 were around 2,000 higher than in an average week, national statistics agency CBS said on Friday. The National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) attributed 971 deaths to COVID-19 that week.
Around 5,000 people in the Netherlands died that week, the CBS said, up from 2,900 a year earlier.
