Dutch deaths April 6-12 2,000 higher than normal -statistics agency

Deaths in the Netherlands in the week of April 6-12 were around 2,000 higher than in an average week, national statistics agency CBS said on Friday. The National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) attributed 971 deaths to COVID-19 that week.

Around 5,000 people in the Netherlands died that week, the CBS said, up from 2,900 a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.