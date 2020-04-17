AIIMS RDA urges Amit Shah to implement Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments Bill

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), AIIMS has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealing for the implementation of 'The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill.' "In spite of the advisory by Home Ministry to ensure protection to doctors, there are multiple instances of violence continuing all over the country," the association said in its letter dated April 16.

Later, it went on to highlight the recent incidents, including the April 15 incident, wherein a team of doctors and medical staff were attacked by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. "We, as healthcare professionals, are not that scared of infections as that of being assaulted and abused by the very community we treat. This has become an emerging unforeseen 'Occupational Hazard'," the letter said.

"We treat our patients suffering from life-threatening diseases and infections without worrying about our own safety but what we get in return is violence from the relatives of patients. We request you to implement The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill as proposed by the Ministry of Health," it added. This comes amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

