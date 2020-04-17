Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's car parts makers resume production as coronavirus spread slows

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:15 IST
Portugal's car parts makers resume production as coronavirus spread slows
Representative Image

Portuguese car component manufacturers, among the country's top exporters, are calling thousands of employees back to work even before a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is lifted as Europe's automotive sector resumes production. Companies like Bosch, Continental Mabor, and Volkswagen's Autoeuropa plant suspended production in March as demand slumped, non-essential businesses were instructed to close and workers stayed at home to care for children after schools closed across the country on March 16.

But with carmakers like Toyota and Volkswagen announcing they will restart production in Europe in the coming week, the export-oriented industry is tiptoeing back to work, even as parliament voted on Thursday to extend the state of emergency in place since March 18 to May 2. Automaker Bosch, which exports 90% of its output from Portugal to over 50 countries and employs around 5,000 people, has restarted production at all three of its facilities, albeit with just 30% of workers present at its smallest operation in Over, a northern municipality badly hit by the outbreak.

Continental Mabor, a tire manufacturing factory also among the country's biggest exporters, re-opened its production lines on Tuesday, with its 2,300 staff taking turns to work in 15-day rotations. Volkswagen's Autoeuropa plant, the country's top exporter in 2019 employing nearly 6,000 staff, is resuming production in a similar shift pattern on April 27, the company announced on Wednesday, after a month of suspension.

"Clients are slowly restarting production in Europe, and they need parts - so companies are stepping in," the secretary-general of the Association for Producers for the Automobile Industry, Adao Ferreira, told Reuters.

NERVOUS WORKERS

A total of 930,000 workers have been temporarily laid off across the country which has so far reported 18,841 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 629 deaths. "Employees are a little apprehensive about it," Joao Reis, a worker at Autoeuropa, told Reuters. "There's pressure to get the economy going again, and we know our jobs could be at risk if the company stayed on hold - but we don't know yet whether the pandemic is really slowing, and that makes some of us nervous."

Autoeuropa is taking extensive measures to comply with safety regulations, including supplying masks and gloves, ensuring workers keep at a safe distance and organizing transport to and from the factory, Reis said. The move represents the beginnings of a return to normality in the export-oriented economy forecast by the IMF to suffer an 8% drop in GDP as a result of the crisis.

Still, whether factories will remain open long-term is unclear. "Things are still very uncertain and measures are being revised daily," Bosch spokesman Abilio Diz told Reuters, declining to comment further. As the curve of new infections flattens, the new presidential decree extending the state of emergency by another 15 days opens the possibility of a gradual reopening of services, as long as data continue to show a slow in the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

14 Jamaat meet participants arrested after completion of their quarantine term: SP

As many as 14 Tablighi Jamaat meet participants, including 11 Bangladeshis, were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period on Friday. The Jamaatis were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period and sent to a te...

RBI measures to expand bank credit, boost liquidity: Niti Aayog

New Delhi, Apr 17 PTI&#160;The RBI measures will revive credit flow by commercial banks and targeted long-term repo operation LTRO would further activate the corporate bond market and also provide much needed liquidity to NBFCs, Niti Aayog ...

Hamare pocket money PM uncle ko bhej dijiye, little girls urge officer

Gumla Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan was busy in his office when he noticed that two little girls were seeking permission to enter his chamber. After being allowed, they came in and one of them haltingly said, Sir, hamare pocket money PM...

AfDB announces 12-month conditional non-debarment of Zhongmei Engineering Group

The African Development Bank Group on 17 April 2020, announces a 12-month conditional non-debarment of Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, an engineering company registered in Uganda.An investigation conducted by the Banks Office of Integri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020