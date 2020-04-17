Coronavirus: 41 fresh cases reported in UP, total climbs to 846

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 846, an official said. The state has so far recorded 13 deaths -- the maximum five from Agra, two from Moradabad and one each from Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Meerut, Bulanshahr and Varanasi, health department sources said. "The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is 846 in 48 districts. Of the total cases, 74 patients have been treated and discharged," Principal Secretary Heath Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. He said in three districts - Pilibhit, Hathras and Mahrajganj - where coronavirus cases were reported earlier, there are presently no active cases.

"The patients were treated and there are no active cases in these districts. We have asked officers to remain alert and continue to collect samples," Prasad said. He said 3,200 samples were collected and 2,962  tests were conducted on Thursday.

About the patients in isolation wards, he said, "At present 993 patients are admitted in isolation wards while 10,714 patients are in quarantine facility. These are those patients who are symptomatic or were in contact with coronavirus positive cases," he added. When asked about reports that some Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits were not up to mark, Prasad said, "It is not so. The kits in question were old and purchased for H1N1 last year. They were purchased at Rs 115 per kit following all the norms. Presently, the new kits cost Rs 1,086 per unit." PTI ABN TDS TDS

