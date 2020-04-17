Darts-Dodgy WiFi throws Anderson out of PDC home competition

Gary Anderson's dodgy internet connection has put paid to his chances of competing in the Professional Darts Corporation's (PDC) inaugural home event, British media have reported.

The competition was set up to entertain darts fans stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will launch later on Friday featuring 128 top players squaring off against each other from their homes using video calls. In the absence of most other live sport, the concept has captured the public imagination.

Two-times PDC world champion Anderson will not be at the oche, however. "I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it's just not reliable enough," the 'Flying Scotsman' told the Sun https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/11414048/gary-anderson-darts-home-tour-axe. "It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating."

The 49-year-old was injured for part of the 2019 season and was looking forward to making a strong return this year before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus brought the global sporting calendar to a standstill. "It's unbelievable," he added. "Two years on the trot I've missed the opening few months."

World number one Michael van Gerwen will be another big absentee, the Dutchman telling RTL7 television that his home life made it impossible. "It has to be quiet but with a newborn baby, a child of two and a half years and three dogs, it really won't work," he explained.

World champion Peter 'Snakebite' Wright will be keeping his spirits up, meanwhile, has installed a bar in the living room. "The room is just like going down to a local pub," the Scot, who plays England's Peter Jacques in the opening match and will relay his scoring via a mobile phone on a tripod, told the Times newspaper.

"We will miss the crowd, the atmosphere is amazing on stage, body tingling, even if they boo you," added the 50-year-old. "I will take that feeling to my grave... without the crowd, we would not have darts."

