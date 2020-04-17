Left Menu
Development News Edition

French friction over government's COVID-tracing app project

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:15 IST
French friction over government's COVID-tracing app project
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

France's state-supported "StopCovid" contact-tracing app project is creating friction between government and parliament amid preparations to debate the issue before the app is ready. The planned smartphone app would warn users if they come into contact with anyone infected with the coronavirus to help to contain the epidemic as France looks to emerge from lockdown.

The project mirrors others around the world, including Italy, which on Friday said that it is poised to start testing its app on a regional basis. The proposed French solution, however, will not be ready before parliament debates the subject on April 28-29, digital affairs minister Cedric O said.

For all the espoused benefits of such apps, the issue has proved somewhat divisive in Europe, with deep misgivings expressed over the potential for data abuse and privacy violations. The French government has provided little technical detail on its project, which will be based on a proximity-tracking Bluetooth app that users would install on their mobile phones voluntarily.

A debate is scheduled in France's National Assembly over April 28-29, but no formal vote is planned. "This app won't be finalized by April 28-29," junior minister O, a staunch defender of the tracing app, said in a video conference hearing with French lawmakers.

He added that the app may not even be ready by May 11, when President Emmanuel Macron plans to begin lifting the country's lockdown. Macron said lawmakers would have to hold a debate before May 11, the lockdown's tentative end-date. Macron loyalist Sacha Houlie, meanwhile, is against the app. The lawmaker, one of Macron's earliest backers, says he doubts it would be efficient and fears it would acclimatize the public to undemocratic state surveillance.

"I think that any decision to deploy a tracing app without holding a vote, although legal, would lack any democratic legitimacy," he told Reuters, adding that the government's failure to name the companies developing the app on its behalf lacked transparency. However, another MP in Macron's party, Eric Bothorel, is a staunch supporter of the project.

"There's no data collection, there's no tracking. It's neither the American Wild West nor the Chinese Big Brother," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC tells Telangana govt to review decision on pension payment

Hyderabad, Apr 17 PTI Expressing concern over the deferment of pension for retired employees, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government if it can reconsider its decision. In view of dwindling revenues due to the ongoing ...

Madras HC rejects plea for direction to TN govt to open liquor shops

The Madras High Court on Friday declined a plea seeking sale of liquor atleast for two hours a day during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, observing that any such move would nullify the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government to check the ...

EU mobilizing EUR 1.8m to enhance water access in COVID-19 hotspots in Kenya

The EU together with Sweden, Finland and Denmark are mobilizing a total of Ksh 211 million EUR 1.8 million of support to enhance access to water in public places, market centers, health institutions, police stations, military barracks, and...

In northern Spain, lamb farming feels chill winds of coronavirus

At this time of year, Miguel Angel Rivilla is usually swamped with work, selling his prized sheep to markets throughout Spain for lechal a cherished dish of roasted, unweaned lamb popular at Easter and other times of celebration.But as wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020