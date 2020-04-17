Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: DRDO Chairman briefs on new design for PPEs to domestic industry

Dr. Reddy addressed the plenary session and lauded the efforts of the industry in coming forward to produce COVID-19 related medical equipment for supporting the national cause of combating the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:35 IST
COVID-19: DRDO Chairman briefs on new design for PPEs to domestic industry
During the interactive session, several queries were raised by industries regarding material, sourcing, testing, sealants, and DRDO developed new products. Image Credit: ANI

The domestic industry needs to gear up its manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand of COVID-19 combat products for both Government and non-Government sectors. In this regard, a webinar was organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) in collaboration with the DRDO led by the Secretary Department of Defence Research (DD R&D) and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr. G Satheesh Reddy and other stakeholders today.

Dr. Reddy addressed the plenary session and lauded the efforts of the industry in coming forward to produce COVID-19 related medical equipment for supporting the national cause of combating the pandemic. He briefed on the new DRDO design for PPEs and assured that complete know-how will be shared with industries seeking it. He further mentioned that R&D efforts are being undertaken on the reusability of the PPE fabrics. A serious effort is being put for indigenization of critical components for ventilators, oxygen cylinders, goggles, test kits, swabs, and Viral Transport Mediums (VTMs).

Secretary DD R&D said that DRDO is developing about 15-20 products currently. He informed about the newly developed products like UV sanitization box, handheld UV device, COVSACK (Covid Sample Collection Kiosk), foot-operated fumigation device, touch-free sanitizers and face shield for prevention against COVID-19.

During the interactive session, several queries were raised by industries regarding material, sourcing, testing, sealants, and DRDO developed new products. The queries were addressed by the panelists from DRDO, South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) and other organisations. All technical details of this equipment are available to industries for production at free of cost from DRDO.

He wished all success to all participants of the webinar and assured that technological partnership between DRDO and industries will be strengthened in this time of crisis.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

136 stranded UK nationals evacuated from Hyderabad by special flight

As many as 136 UK nationals stranded in Hyderabad, left for their home country by a special relief flight from the international airport here on Friday. The special flight of British Airways, which arrived from Bahrain departed with the pas...

Govt making efforts to keep citizens away from COVID-19, court's duty to ensure no roadblock: HC

The governments are straining every sinew in keeping citizens away from coronavirus and even though there is criticism from some people, it is the duty of the courts to step in and ensure that the executives efforts are not subjected to roa...

FMCG sales decline in last week of March, E-comm to play a larger role: Report

Retailers have witnessed a sharp decline in the last week of March across all channels, after posting double digit growth in the first three weeks on account of the lockdown, said data analytics firm Nielsen in a report. This was primarily ...

World Bank Development Committee urges debt help for middle-income countries

The World Banks Development Committee on Friday asked the development lender and the International Monetary Fund to explore case-by-case solutions to ease debt burdens on middle-income countries that are stressed by the coronavirus pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020