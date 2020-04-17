COVID-19: DRDO Chairman briefs on new design for PPEs to domestic industry

The domestic industry needs to gear up its manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand of COVID-19 combat products for both Government and non-Government sectors. In this regard, a webinar was organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) in collaboration with the DRDO led by the Secretary Department of Defence Research (DD R&D) and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr. G Satheesh Reddy and other stakeholders today.

Dr. Reddy addressed the plenary session and lauded the efforts of the industry in coming forward to produce COVID-19 related medical equipment for supporting the national cause of combating the pandemic. He briefed on the new DRDO design for PPEs and assured that complete know-how will be shared with industries seeking it. He further mentioned that R&D efforts are being undertaken on the reusability of the PPE fabrics. A serious effort is being put for indigenization of critical components for ventilators, oxygen cylinders, goggles, test kits, swabs, and Viral Transport Mediums (VTMs).

Secretary DD R&D said that DRDO is developing about 15-20 products currently. He informed about the newly developed products like UV sanitization box, handheld UV device, COVSACK (Covid Sample Collection Kiosk), foot-operated fumigation device, touch-free sanitizers and face shield for prevention against COVID-19.

During the interactive session, several queries were raised by industries regarding material, sourcing, testing, sealants, and DRDO developed new products. The queries were addressed by the panelists from DRDO, South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) and other organisations. All technical details of this equipment are available to industries for production at free of cost from DRDO.

He wished all success to all participants of the webinar and assured that technological partnership between DRDO and industries will be strengthened in this time of crisis.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.