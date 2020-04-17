Left Menu
COVID-19: 10 countries take part in C'garh AIIMS webinar

Updated: 17-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:15 IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Friday conducted an online seminar with health professionals of SAARC countries and other nations and shared its experiences and knowledge in tackling COVID-19 cases, an official said. As many as 147 medical professionals from seven countries of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), excluding Pakistan, and Australia, Peru and South Africa took part, said AIIMS Raipur PRO SS Sharma.

In the inaugural statement, AIIMS Raipur Director Dr Nitin M Nagarkar explained the COVID-19 outbreak in China and its current situation around the world, he said. "Dr Nagarkar stated that people aged 50 years or above are more vulnerable to the infection. The highest mortality rate is recorded among male smokers around the world. Only taking precautions and complying with the approved protocols can be effective in dealing with this pandemic situation," Sharma said.

"Participants from SAARC countries urged India, especially AIIMS-R, to share its insightful knowledge with the medical fraternity in South Asia in tackling COVID-19. Dr Nagarkar has assured all help to these institutions, including sharing knowledge, lab practices," he said. The webinar, held with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, will continue till April 21, he added.

So far, 36 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh, 34 of whom were admitted in AIIMS Raipur. Of these 34 patients, 22 have been discharged as on Friday.

