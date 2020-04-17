Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beauty fixes to keep the lockdown beasts at bay

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:37 IST
Beauty fixes to keep the lockdown beasts at bay

Extended coronavirus lockdowns do not have to mean living with hair roots showing or trying out the bowl cut at home. Hair stylists and beauticians are getting creative during the pandemic, with emergency kits, tutorials and home deliveries as quarantines and social distancing orders stretch from weeks into months in many parts of the United States.

Amelia Edmundson, the owner of Amelia's Hair Boutique in Beverly Hills, California, has been hand delivering her client's color formulas with detailed instructions and is enjoying seeing the results. "I thought it was hysterical," she said after receiving a video of one client's husband coloring her hair.

"Her husband put on a colors play list. And the first song in the first video was Ice-T's 'Colors.' And the second song ... was, I think, Cyndi Lauper, 'True Colors.' And he was laughing and she was laughing. So, they were having the best time," Edmundson said in an interview. New Jersey hair salon owner Tina Pearson has created quarantine hair kits that cater to everything from coloring and weaves to short hair.

She is also doing virtual appointments. "I had a client who never used a flat iron ever in her life. So, I actually mailed her a flat iron. And then we did a step-by-step. She shampooed it, a blow dry, flat iron. And she couldn't believe how well she did in the sessions," said Pearson.

Makeup and lifestyle vlogger Patrick Starrr, who has more than 4 million YouTube subscribers, said he worried at first that his beauty tutorials might seem insensitive during such troubled times. But Starrr, who believes that self care is essential to mental health, said he started "adding more humor or more pizzazz ... because I think that's what we need right now."

A silver lining of extended self quarantine may be the chance to experiment with both hair and makeup. Edmundson recommends being playful with hair when it gets too long to handle.

"Maybe put it in funky pony tails and go back to your child's stage or something like that to have a little fun with it," she said "Practice doing eyelashes, practice doing a cut crease, smoky eye, contouring your nose or overlining your lips. All the things that you have not wanted to try because you were so intimidated to, try because no one is going to see you," said Starrr. (Editing by Jill Serjeant and Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Laver Cup postponed until 2021 due to French Open clash

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021 because of scheduling conflicts with other tennis events in a year disrupted by COVID-19, organizers said Friday. The Europe v World mens team tournament had...

No bar on travel of cancer patient to Chennai on account of medical emergency: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the man who wanted to take his wife for cancer treatment to Chennai can do so as it is a medical emergency. The central government, however, clarified that he will have to take necessary p...

TVS Motor acquires UK-based Norton Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has acquired UK-based iconic bike manufacturer Norton Motorcycles for GBP 16 million around Rs 153 crore. The company has acquired the Britains most iconic sporting motorcycle brand Norton in an all-cash ...

Tiny leopard cat emerges into sunshine but no zoo visitors to see him

A seven-week-old leopard cat born in a Hungarian zoo was allowed out for the first time on Friday to enjoy the spring sunshine but he will have to wait a while before he can meet visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The leopard cat is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020