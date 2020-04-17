Coronavirus: 44 fresh cases reported in UP, total climbs to 849

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 44 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 849 and the death toll to 14, an official said. The death of a coronavirus positive patient was reported from Meerut on Friday. The state has so far recorded 14 deaths -- the maximum five from Agra, two each from Moradabad and Meerut and one each from Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Bulanshahr and Varanasi, health department sources said. "The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is 849 in 48 districts. Of the total cases, 82 patients have been treated and discharged," an official statement said here

Among the fresh cases reported on Friday, 32 are members of Tablighi Jamat, it said. Of the total cases, 504 Tablighi Jamaat members have tested positive for the virus, it added

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said in three districts - Pilibhit, Hathras and Mahrajganj - where coronavirus cases were reported earlier, there are presently no active cases. "The patients were treated and there are no active cases in these districts. We have asked officers to remain alert and continue to collect samples," Prasad said. He said 3,200 samples were collected and 2,962 tests were conducted on Thursday. About the patients in isolation wards, he said, "At present 993 patients are admitted in isolation wards while 10,714 patients are in quarantine facilities. These are those patients who are symptomatic or were in contact with coronavirus positive cases," he added. When asked about reports that some Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits were not up to mark, Prasad said, "It is not so. The kits in question were old and purchased for H1N1 last year. They were purchased at Rs 115 per kit following all the norms. Presently, the new kits cost Rs 1,086 per unit." PTI ABN TDSTDS

