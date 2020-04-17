Left Menu
Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Pompeo discuss oil markets, coronavirus -statement

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:02 IST
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed on a call on Friday to continue coordinating efforts to overcome the crisis in oil markets and the challenges posed by the new coronavirus, a statement said.

The Russian foreign ministry statement said the conversation followed five phone calls between the two countries' presidents, that have taken place since April 9. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Chris Reese)

