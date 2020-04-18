Left Menu
U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 35,000 - Reuters tally

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 01:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose above 35,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as some states were expected to announce timetables for lifting restrictions aimed at blunting the pandemic. The United States got some good news on Thursday when the number of new deaths declined after setting record high increases two days in a row. Total U.S. deaths were at 35,002 on Friday, up by nearly 1,700 with many states yet to report.

U.S. coronavirus confirmed cases passed 684,000, having risen by about 33,000 on Thursday. The number of new cases reported has increased for three days in a row and is the highest since a record high increase of 35,715 new cases was reported on April 10. The infections and fatalities are spread unevenly across the country, with more densely populated places such as New York accounting for nearly half the total U.S. deaths.

Sweeping stay-at-home orders in 42 states to combat the new coronavirus have shuttered businesses, disrupted lives and decimated the economy, and some protesters have begun taking to the streets to urge governors to rethink the restrictions.

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

