Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia's Rappi trials robots to deliver restaurant food to homes

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 18-04-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 03:22 IST
Colombia's Rappi trials robots to deliver restaurant food to homes

Colombian startup Rappi is piloting deliveries by robots as a safe way of getting food to people forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pilot started this week in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city. The boxy robots, which travel on four wheels and are decked with orange flags on their antennae, carry deliveries of up to 35 square centimeters (5 square inches) and are used to transport restaurant orders paid for digitally.

The robots complete the last mile of the deliveries and are disinfected before and after each use, Rappi said in a statement on Thursday night. The robots are operated jointly by Rappi and U.S.-based KiwiBot.

"We believe that by partnering with technology we will be able to continue meeting our aim of safely making people's lives easier, especially in situations like the one we find ourselves in," Rappi's Colombia country manager Matias Laks said in the statement. Rappi has completed close to 120 deliveries each day with 15 robots in the pilot area, it said.

It said it intended to run the pilot until July and, if successful, roll it out to other cities where it operates. Rappi, which has around 200,000 distributors across nine Latin American countries, reported a year-on-year 30% rise in deliveries during the first two months of 2020 - before the lockdown began.

In the fiercely competitive world of home deliveries, Brazil's iFood last week announced it had bought a controlling stake in Rappi's Colombian rival Domicilios.com as it looks to expand in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Two tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total 85

With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85. The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive ...

California forms task force to jump-start economy as coronavirus deaths surge

California Governor Gavin Newsom tapped business and political leaders including Arnold Schwarzenegger and billionaire Tom Steyer to help jump-start an economy ravaged by the new coronavirus as the states daily death toll hit an all-time hi...

Latam countries scrap duties on some breathing devices from India

Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have scrapped import duties on some respiratory equipment from India as a temporary trade-relief measure to fight the new coronavirus, engineering exports body EEPC India sai...

Biden says Trump failed to hold China accountable on coronavirus

Americans are paying the price for President Donald Trumps failure to hold China to account over the coronavirus pandemic, presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday, as the two campaigns spar over who can better conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020