Trump says some states have been 'too tough' on stay-at-home orders

Trump says some states have been 'too tough' on stay-at-home ordersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 05:22 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the handling of some states' coronavirus mitigation measures, saying he found the stay-at-home orders of governors such as Virginia "too tough."
Asked if certain states - Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia - should lift their stay-at-home orders, Trump said: "No, but I think elements of what they've done are too much."
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Virginia
- Michigan
- Minnesota
