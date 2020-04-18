Left Menu
Development News Edition

With tires and rice bags, Cuba's athletes invent home workouts

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 05:55 IST
With tires and rice bags, Cuba's athletes invent home workouts

A triathlete swims in a tiny above-ground pool on her rooftop, her waist attached to the wall with resistance bands, while a baseball player bats into a car tire and a boxer throws his punches into a bag of rice hanging from a mango tree.

In cash-strapped Cuba, famed for its resourcefulness as well as its sporting prowess, professional athletes are inventing ways to work out and practice despite the closure of common training grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic. With most on state salaries of less than $40 per month, they cannot afford professional equipment at home. Nor would that be easy to acquire in a country subject to a U.S. trade embargo where the state has a monopoly on imports.

"I've had to invent," said triathlete Leslie Amat, 27, sweating profusely after a full workout on her Havana home's rooftop that is lined with potted plants. In one corner is the 3-meter long above-ground pool that her trainer's 9-year old daughter lent her when authorities closed down the Olympic-sized pools she usually trains in last month as the virus started to spread in the Caribbean country.

Using bands attached to the wall, she swims in it every day for thirty minutes. Then she runs on the spot using the same method, before hopping onto her road bike made stationary with a stand that is her one piece of professional equipment. Amat also created a separate contraption, a wooden board tilted at a 45 degree angle on tubes, to allow her to build up strength in the upper body. She leans against it and pulls herself up and down with straps.

A video of her improvised workouts, accompanied by the hashtag #quedateencasa (stay at home), went viral on social media this week. Baseball player Santiago Torres meanwhile has taken to hitting a car tire with a bat to keep up his strength now that he cannot use the automated pitching machines at the training facility of his team, Santiago de Cuba.

"I've been keeping active at home, doing defense exercises with rubber balls, and also swinging the bat," he said in a state television report. For such athletes, suspending training until Cuba ends its lockdown is out of the question.

"My dream is to get the Tokyo Olympic Games," said Amat of the games that were postponed from this July/August to next year due to the pandemic. To qualify for the Cuban team, she still needs to score well in a few races. Meanwhile, this Sunday she is one of the star participants in a "race at home" created by the organizers of the Varadero half marathon. Participants are being asked to run one to three kilometers at home, whether around their garden or on the spot, and to post photos and videos on its Facebook page.

"In these difficult times we need to be very creative," said Amat, "always remember this will pass and continue with our personal goals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada requires air passengers to wear masks to curb coronavirus

Transport Canada said on Friday that all airline passengers would be required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering during travel to curb the spread of coronavirus. The regulator said travellers must cover their mouth and nose during ...

Basketball-Ionescu picked first as WNBA draft kicks off under quarantine

Sabrina Ionescu was selected first overall in the WNBAs draft on Friday, as quarantined coaches and players pivoted to an online format amid life in the era of the new coronavirus. The University of Oregon guard, the first NCAA player to sc...

Soccer-Ex-Italians join Brazilians rivals to combat coronavirus

They were rivals on the field in one of the greatest World Cup matches of all time but the former stars of Brazil and Italy have come together off it to help the South American nation fight the new coronavirus.Italy beat Brazil 3-2 in the 1...

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury turns his Delhi office into control room to assist migrant labourers

In a bid to provide all possible support to the migrant labourers stuck in West Bengal and other states during the lockdown, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has turned his Delhi office into a mini control room. Along with his staff a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020