Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439 - RKI

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439 - RKIReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 18-04-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 10:26 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.
The death toll has risen by 242 to 4,110, the tally showed.
