Suspected coronavirus death reported from Shahjahanpur

A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital here has died, an official said on Saturday. Government Medical College PRO Puja Tripathi Pandey said the man was initially admitted to Jaitipur health centre after he complained of fever and cough but was then moved to the medical college earlier this week and quarantined.

He died late Friday night after vomiting, Pandey said. His samples are being tested for COVID-19 and any confirmation can be given only after the report comes, she said.

The man's brother had returned from Delhi about 15 days ago and the possibility of he carrying the infection is being ascertained. Meanwhile, the family members have been quarantined, Pandey said. The official said the body will be handed over to the family after the test report comes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

