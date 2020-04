Shift non-coronavirus patients from dedicated hospitals by Sunday: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has ordered officials to move all non-coronavirus patients from the dedicated hospitals to other facilities by Sunday. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed the divisional commissioner and the health secretary to ensure that non COVID-19 patients receive seamless treatment and are not ignored by healthcare service providers, an official said.

"All non-COVID-19 patients should be evacuated from COVID-19 dedicated hospitals by April 19," he said. There are 36 Delhi government hospitals in the national capital and some of them - such as the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital - have been earmarked for coronavirus patients only.

Dev said efforts should be made to promote social-distancing measures via community, religious and political leaders in the severely infected areas such as Seelampur, Seemapuri, Chandni Mahal and Khirki Extension. Coronavirus cases in the city rose to 1,707 and the death toll to 42 on Friday.

