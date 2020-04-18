Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 cases up by 176 to 1,272

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:59 IST
Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 cases up by 176 to 1,272

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 1,272 on Saturday after 176 more people were found to be infected, a state Health department official said. Most of the cases were detected in the hotspot areas where surveillance has been stepped up.

Gujarat also reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 disease, taking their tally to 48. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stood at 88 with two patients being discharged from Rajkot and Gandhinagar hospitals, the official added.

Five of the seven deceased were from Ahmedabad, while one death each was reported from Vadodara and Surat, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Among the 176 new cases, the additions from Ahmedabad were 143, taking the total number of the affected people in the city to 765.

"A majority of these cases were reported from hotspot areas where intense surveillance is being done," said Ravi. Vadodara and Surat reported 13 new cases each, while Rajkot and Bhavnagar reported two cases each, followed by Anand, Bharuch and Panchmahal reporting one case each.

The age of the seven deceased ranged from 36 years to 72 years. Three out of the total five decesed in Ahmedabad--all women--had comorbidities.

While a 68-year-old woman was suffering from hypertension and TB, anohter woman (72) had a kidney disease. While a 65-year-old woman was suffering from hypertension and kidney failure, another 50-year-old had some mental illness.

A 70-year-old woman from Aravalli who died in Ahmedabad hospital was suffering from a heart disease. A 36-year-old woman who died in Surat had hypertension.

She reportedly didn't have any underlying conditions, Ravi said, adding that another deceased, a 60-year-old man, succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in Vadodara. With fresh deaths, the death toll in Ahmemdabad stands at 25, Vadodara (7) and Surat (6).

Ravi said seven out of the total 1136 active cases are on ventilator support. A total 2802 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 251 tested negative, she said.

"So far, the state has tested 24,614 samples, out of which 1,272 have tested positive," Ravi added. Ravi also informed that Gujarat has received about 24,000 rapid testing kits from Delhi.

"Technical experts are studying details regarding the rapid testing kits. They will calibratethem and try them on discharged COVID-19 patients. We will also conduct massive training from Saturday afternoon, as per the protocol specified by the Central government. We will begin their utilisation in different districts from either today or tomorrow," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korean lecturers say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the country - RFA

North Korean authorities told citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March, in contrast to official Pyongyang claims that it has not had any confirmed cases, Radi...

No relief for people in Gilgit-Baltistan during lockdown, alleges Qoumi Alliance

As people in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are battling COVID-19, nationalist parties have accused the government of not providing relief to people during the lockdown. Safeer Abbas Advocate, chairman of Qoumi Alliance, Gilgit-Baltista...

Centre gave funds, foodgrain to Punjab to combat COVID-19: Harsimrat Badal

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue of a special package and release of GST arrears with the Centre, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that the central government had given funds and foodg...

Nepal is home away from home for some stranded foreign tourists during COVID-19 crisis

Nepal, which for decades has been a magnet for adventurers, thrill-seekers and mountain lovers, is now a preferred destination for some foreign tourists seeking protection from the deadly coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc across the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020