Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown hits school girls’ access to sanitary pads: Officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:30 IST
Lockdown hits school girls’ access to sanitary pads: Officials

The aim to ensure menstrual hygiene, especially among school girls in remote areas of Rajasthan, has hit a roadblock due to the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials on Saturday

The Rajasthan State Child Rights Commission has initiated an inquiry into the matter after the issue was raised by various stakeholders that sanitary pads were not available to girls due to closure of government schools and aaganwadi centres amid the lockdown. “The issue has been brought to my notice that sanitary pads are not available to school-going girls in remote areas as schools are closed due to lockdown. I have asked officials to inquire into the matter and submit a report to take further action,” Sangeeta Beniwal, chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights told PTI. The Rajasthan government had launched a sanitary pads distribution scheme among school-going girls of the state in respective schools and aaganwadi centres to promote menstrual hygiene. Experts said the problem has risen in almost all districts of the state due to lockdown and poses a risk of infection among girls. “The menstrual hygiene is a big issue and can be ensured if the state government releases directions in this regard to district collectors. The problems is being faced in almost all districts of the state and girls are being forced to use clothes pieces,” said Dharamveer Yadav, the state program manager, Child Rights and You (CRY). He said a few district collectors have issued directions to the Education Department to release the stock under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) so that the sanitary pads be delivered at door steps. Union Minister Smriti Irani, during a video conference, has directed state authorities to ensure that sanitary pads are made available at grassroots level, he added. The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka minister draws flak from BJP and Cong for defying lockdown norms

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu drew flak from his own party the BJP as well as the Congress for allegedly letting hundreds of people throng the Rupangudi Road in Ballari to collect food packets from him. Visuals showed that the peopl...

22 policemen quarantined in Himachal Pradesh

Twenty-nine policemen were quarantined in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Saturday after a man, who engaged in an altercation with them at a checkpost a few days ago, tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. &#160; Thirteen p...

There has been decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in last three days; hope it will reduce further: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

There has been decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in last three days hope it will reduce further CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Quake hits off islands south of Tokyo; no tsunami

A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but there was no danger of a tsunami and there were no reports of damage or injuries. The magnitude 6.9 quake Saturday evening occurred in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020