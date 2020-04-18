Left Menu
Dutch Coronavirus infections reach 31,589, 142 new deaths: authorities

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:33 IST
Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,140 to 31,589, Dutch health authorities said on Saturday.

The death toll among people known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus increased by 142 to 3,601, the Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

