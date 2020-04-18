Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal psychologist in constant touch with players says Arteta

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:30 IST
Soccer-Arsenal psychologist in constant touch with players says Arteta

Arsenal's psychologist has been in constant communication with the Premier League club's players to offer any help they may need during the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, manager Mikel Arteta has said. Soccer in England has been suspended since March 13 because of the virus that has infected more than 2.23 million people globally causing over 151,000 deaths.

Arsenal's players have been self isolating since March 12 when Arteta tested positive for the virus -- before the lockdown in Britain -- and the Spaniard said that all efforts were being made to ensure the players were in good spirits. "We have our psychologist that is looking after the players and is always in constant communication with them," Arteta told the club's website.

"But as well we're having feedback from different people and we're constantly sending information and videos and keeping them busy... keeping them close to their job and the people that are related to their job, which is us and my coaching staff." Arteta, who took over as manager in December after compatriot Unai Emery was sacked, said he was using the lockdown to understand his players better.

"We've been having some really good conversations," the former Manchester City assistant added. "This time has been really helpful from my side, at least, to get to know the players better... we're trying to improve our relationship, the communication and understanding between us."

Arsenal are ninth in the league with 40 points from 28 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

United Kingdom seeks refund from China for faulty testing kits

The United Kingdom is trying to get their money back that they had paid to two Chinese companies for coronavirus test kits, which turned out to be faulty. Where tests are shown not to have any prospect of working then we will seek to recove...

DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc

By Priyanka Sharma In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a perio...

Top Left leaders detained in Kolkata after protest against 'anomalies' in PDS

Top Left leaders, including CPIM state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra, were detained by police on Saturday for defying the ongoing lockdown after they staged a protest here, alleging anomalies in West Bengals public distribution system and de...

Mumbai: Actor Ejaz Khan arrested over Facebook post

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020