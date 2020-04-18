Uzbekistan prolongs coronavirus-related restrictions

Uzbekistan has decided to prolong restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus until May 10, the Central Asian nation's government said on Saturday.

The social distancing measures were set to expire on April 10. The Tashkent government has locked down all provinces and some major cities, closed some businesses and ordered citizens to only leave their homes for work or essential shopping.

