Left Menu
Development News Edition

No fresh case of coronavirus in Bhilwara for several days: Rajasthan Health Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:13 IST
No fresh case of coronavirus in Bhilwara for several days: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Saturday said there has been no new case of coronavirus infection in Bhilwara district for several days whereas the situation in Jaipur's Ramganj area is fully under control. Massive contact tracing of coronavirus positive patients and screening of people under an aggressive containment model helped authorities check the spread of the disease in Bhilwara district, one of the country’s COVID-19 hotspots.

The "Bhilwara model" has come in for praise from several quarters including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Union cabinet secretary. A total of 1,282 people were found infected with coronavirus in the state out of which 183 people have been cured and 93 of them discharged from hospital, the health minister said. Curfew restrictions have been imposed at 49 places in the state as a precautionary measure, Sharma said.

Due to high population density in Ramganj in the state capital, the government has built quarantine centres in Nayla and Mahla areas of the city with a combined capacity of up to 15,000 people, the health minister said. More than 1,800 people are currently availing quarantine facilities at the centres. Rapid testing kits have also arrived in the state that would be used to augment existing methods to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, he added.

Sharma assured that medical infrastructure in the state will be strengthened as Chief Minister Gehlot has instructed all district collectors to hold a meeting with medical officers in 10 days and prepare a blueprint for strengthening medical facilities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

600 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Delhi

Delhi police has seized 600 litres of adulterated ghee packed in containers of a popular dairy brand in Northwest district, officials said on Saturday. On a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle in Mangolpuri area on the intervening n...

Muthoot Finance to re-open all branches from April 20

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance on Saturday said it will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers. The ministry of home affairs MHA on Friday had released a new list of...

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Parl panel on finance should meet virtually to take stock of economy: Cong leader

As India grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance should meet to take stock of the countrys economic situation and suggest ways to come out of the fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020