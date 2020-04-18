Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three lakh more Rapid Antibody Test kits sent to India from China: Envoy

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:17 IST
Three lakh more Rapid Antibody Test kits sent to India from China: Envoy
About three lakh Rapid Antibody Test kits were airlifted to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu from the Chinese city of Guangzhou, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said. Image Credit: ANI

China has dispatched three lakh more Rapid Antibody Test kits being used for quick detection of the COVID-19 to India, the Indian envoy said on Saturday. About three lakh Rapid Antibody Test kits were airlifted to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu from the Chinese city of Guangzhou, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said.

"Nearly 3 Lakh Rapid Antibody Tests have just been airlifted by @airindiain from #Guangzhou | Supplies are headed to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Great work on the ground by our team at @cgiguangzhou" Misri tweeted. This is in addition to 6.50 lakh Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits sent from here.

India is procuring medical supplies from China in recent weeks to ensure the availability of adequate supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria extends coronavirus lockdown to April 29

Algeria will extend a lockdown by 10 days until April 29 as it tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid increases in deaths and confirmed cases, the prime ministers office said on Saturday. The government had imposed a full lockdow...

600 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Delhi

Delhi police has seized 600 litres of adulterated ghee packed in containers of a popular dairy brand in Northwest district, officials said on Saturday. On a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle in Mangolpuri area on the intervening n...

Muthoot Finance to re-open all branches from April 20

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance on Saturday said it will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers. The ministry of home affairs MHA on Friday had released a new list of...

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020