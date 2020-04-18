Left Menu
Three-member family recover from virus infection, discharged from Kochi hospital

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:30 IST
After a three-week long treatment for coronavirus, 32-year-old Safiya Yakoob, her brother and mother stepped out from the government medical college Hospital here on Saturday,being cured of the disease. The family was all praise for the doctors,nurses and other staff for helping them recover from the infection.

The woman and her family members, hailing from Chullikkal in Ernakulam, had contracted the disease from her Gulf-returned 69-year-old father, Yakub Hussain Sait. He succumbed to the deadly virus on March 28 while being treated.

He was the first person to die of COVID-19 in the southern state. Safiya and her mother Sernea were allowed to see his body through a video call with the hospital before the body was wrapped up for the funeral held at the khabarstan of a mosque near Mattancherry.

"We lost our father (due to the coronavirus disease).We know the pain. So everyone stay at home and stay safe," Safiya said as she left the hospital along with her 17-year-old brother and 53-year-old mother.

Sait was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital on March 22 after his return from Dubai. Two days later, Serena tested positive for the virus.

Their two children, Safiya and Hussain, were admitted to the isolation facility of the hospital on April 1 after their samples also tested positive. The family, fully recovered from the disease, thanked the doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital for bringing them back to life.

"All the doctors, nurses and cleaning staff, the district collector everyone helped us..very good service. They took very good care of us," Safiya said.

A taxi driver, who ferried her father from the airport to his home on his arrival from Dubai on March 16, had tested positive for COVID-19. He was discharged from the hospital on April 10 after his test results turned negative.

