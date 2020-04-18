UK PM Johnson has had some contact with ministers during coronavirus recovery

UK PM Johnson has had some contact with ministers during coronavirus recoveryReuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:26 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had some contact with ministers while he is recovering from COVID-19, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Saturday.
"He's resting and recuperating at Chequers, he's taking his doctor's advice. He has had some contact with ministers, but mostly with his private office here at Downing Street," Jenrick said at the government's daily news conference.
