New York coronavirus daily death toll at two-week low

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:42 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that 540 people died across his state over the last 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, marking the lowest daily tally in more than two weeks.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Cuomo also said new hospital admissions stayed around the 2,000-patient mark, which he said was "still an overwhelming number."

