France coronavirus death toll increases, at slowing rate

France coronavirus death toll increases, at slowing rateReuters | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:06 IST
France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest tally in the world, although the number of people in hospital declined for the fourth day running.
France's public health authority said in a statement that the total number of people in intensive care units also fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 - the lowest level since March 31.
France has been in a virtual lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- France