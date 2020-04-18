France coronavirus death toll increases, at slowing rate

France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest tally in the world, although the number of people in hospital declined for the fourth day running.

France's public health authority said in a statement that the total number of people in intensive care units also fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 - the lowest level since March 31.

France has been in a virtual lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.

