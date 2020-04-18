Out of 34 COVID-19 patients in Assam, 82% were asymptomatic: Sarma

Out of the 34 COVID-19 patients in Assam, 82 per cent were asymptomatic and did not show any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. "Eighty two per cent of the total of 34 patients in Assam were asymptomatic which means they didn't show any symptoms of COVID19. Most of the patients fall in 50-60 years age bracket. Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Morigaon and Golaghat have been included in the red zone," Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, one more coronavirus patient was discharged from a hospital in Silchar after his three consecutive tests came negative. The tally of cured patients in Assam is 12 now. "One more COVID patient - Sajibur Rahman has been discharged from Silchar Medical College and Hospital after three successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine. Total cured patients - 12," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

So far 34 positive cases for COVID-19 have been reported in the state with one death. (ANI)

