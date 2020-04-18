Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out of 34 COVID-19 patients in Assam, 82% were asymptomatic: Sarma

Out of the 34 COVID-19 patients in Assam, 82 per cent were asymptomatic and did not show any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:17 IST
Out of 34 COVID-19 patients in Assam, 82% were asymptomatic: Sarma
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image Credit: ANI

Out of the 34 COVID-19 patients in Assam, 82 per cent were asymptomatic and did not show any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. "Eighty two per cent of the total of 34 patients in Assam were asymptomatic which means they didn't show any symptoms of COVID19. Most of the patients fall in 50-60 years age bracket. Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Morigaon and Golaghat have been included in the red zone," Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, one more coronavirus patient was discharged from a hospital in Silchar after his three consecutive tests came negative. The tally of cured patients in Assam is 12 now. "One more COVID patient - Sajibur Rahman has been discharged from Silchar Medical College and Hospital after three successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine. Total cured patients - 12," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

So far 34 positive cases for COVID-19 have been reported in the state with one death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt has failed in handling COVID-19 pandemic: Congress

Congress partys Andhra unit working president Tulasi Reddy on Saturday said the State government has failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic properly. Talking to media persons, Reddy said that the Central governments announcement of red...

Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and fo...

Foreign workers' dormitories could see more coronavirus cases, warns Singapore PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday warned that more coronavirus cases could come up at packed dormitories that house foreign workers, including several Indian nationals. Lee said that while efforts have been made to break ...

Active COVID-19 cases in Telangana reach 605

The active COVID-19 cases have reached 605 in Telangana, with 43 new cases reported on Saturday, said the State Health Department. No death from the virus was reported today.18 people have died due to COVID-19 while 186 others have been cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020