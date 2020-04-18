Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala-based institute develops cheaper diagnostic kit for COVID-19

Kerala-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, has developed a cheaper diagnostic kit `Chitra Gene LAMP- N' for testing COVID-19.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:37 IST
Kerala-based institute develops cheaper diagnostic kit for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, has developed a cheaper diagnostic kit `Chitra Gene LAMP- N' for testing COVID-19. "This is a technology based on loop-mediated amplification gene. This is basically a simple temperature amplification of a gene. This technology already existed for different diagnostic purposes. Tuberculosis was our target which was started two years back and that technology was mature that time and WHO and ICMR came and looked at it and validated," Dr Anoop Kumar T, senior Scientist said.

"We were almost ready for a national-level screening using this technique. That is the stage at which COVID-19 came. We thought that we have a platform and we know that the LAMP works very well," he added. He said that while checking this technology, they realizes that the LAMP "works 100 per cent perfect".

"We went to the National Institute of Virology and checked whether this technology is working. During validation, we found that all positives get 100 pc positive and all negatives also showed 100 pc negative," Kumar said. "Biggest advantage is, this is cheaper and in every district, hospitals can have testing facility with minimum training to technical staff. We could screen approximately 5000 to 7000 people can in a day. The costing of test is less than Rs 1000 for patient," he added.

The cost is less than that being charged by some private labs for COVID-19 test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt has failed in handling COVID-19 pandemic: Congress

Congress partys Andhra unit working president Tulasi Reddy on Saturday said the State government has failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic properly. Talking to media persons, Reddy said that the Central governments announcement of red...

Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and fo...

Foreign workers' dormitories could see more coronavirus cases, warns Singapore PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday warned that more coronavirus cases could come up at packed dormitories that house foreign workers, including several Indian nationals. Lee said that while efforts have been made to break ...

Active COVID-19 cases in Telangana reach 605

The active COVID-19 cases have reached 605 in Telangana, with 43 new cases reported on Saturday, said the State Health Department. No death from the virus was reported today.18 people have died due to COVID-19 while 186 others have been cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020