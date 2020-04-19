Left Menu
Spain's PM to ask for extension of coronavirus lockdown to May 9

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 00:22 IST
Spain's PM to ask for extension of coronavirus lockdown to May 9
Sanchez said he wanted to relax restrictions on children, who would be allowed out of their homes after April 27, though that allowance would be "limited and subject to conditions to avoid contagion". Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would ask parliament for a third 15-day extension of the lockdown imposed to curb one of the world's worst outbreaks of the new coronavirus, taking the restrictions up to May 9.

Sanchez said he wanted to relax restrictions on children, who would be allowed out of their homes after April 27, though that allowance would be "limited and subject to conditions to avoid contagion". He did not go into further detail.

Spain has begun to ease a strict lockdown imposed on March 14 and this week opened up some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing. But most people are still confined to their houses except for essential outings including shopping for food.

