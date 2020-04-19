Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-04-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 01:15 IST
Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.
Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.
Egypt has imposed a night curfew since March 25 and will halt public transport on Monday during a public holiday in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
