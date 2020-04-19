COVID-19: Doctors, dist administration set up ICU within fortnight at civic hospital in Bhayandar

The district administration with the help of doctors have set up a 20 bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) within a fortnight at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi hospital in Mira Bhayandar to treat coronavirus patients. "There was no special hospital for COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar so it was decided by the district administration and doctors to set up a facility for coronavirus patients in the hospital. We have set up 20 bed ICUs within 13-14 days," said Dr Ajay Sankhe, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi hospital.

"We have 18 ventilators, 20 bed ICU, 36 doctors, 62 nurses and non-clinical staff. The set up for COVID-19 suspects and patients is fully ready and it meets all international standards," he said. Stating that the fight against coronavirus belongs to every citizen of the country, Sankhe said: "Apart from resources, healthcare staff also need encouragement. Everyone should respect doctors as they serve 24-hours and need support from people."

He urged people to take all precautionary measures and wash their hands after every 20 minutes to contain the spread of coronavirus. On Friday, seven persons were detected positive for COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar. (ANI)

