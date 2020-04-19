Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Doctors, dist administration set up ICU within fortnight at civic hospital in Bhayandar

The district administration with the help of doctors have set up a 20 bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) within a fortnight at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi hospital in Mira Bhayandar to treat coronavirus patients.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 06:18 IST
COVID-19: Doctors, dist administration set up ICU within fortnight at civic hospital in Bhayandar
Dr Ajay Sankhe, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi hospital, speaking to ANI on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

The district administration with the help of doctors have set up a 20 bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) within a fortnight at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi hospital in Mira Bhayandar to treat coronavirus patients. "There was no special hospital for COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar so it was decided by the district administration and doctors to set up a facility for coronavirus patients in the hospital. We have set up 20 bed ICUs within 13-14 days," said Dr Ajay Sankhe, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi hospital.

"We have 18 ventilators, 20 bed ICU, 36 doctors, 62 nurses and non-clinical staff. The set up for COVID-19 suspects and patients is fully ready and it meets all international standards," he said. Stating that the fight against coronavirus belongs to every citizen of the country, Sankhe said: "Apart from resources, healthcare staff also need encouragement. Everyone should respect doctors as they serve 24-hours and need support from people."

He urged people to take all precautionary measures and wash their hands after every 20 minutes to contain the spread of coronavirus. On Friday, seven persons were detected positive for COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSUs Jo...

News outlets should name sources: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the media outlets should be mandated to name their sources in their stories, as he slammed the top mainstream American media for their alleged dishonest reporting. During a news conference at the White Hou...

Rugby-World Rugby chief says current crisis may lead to calendar consensus

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the unity shown in the global game during the coronavirus pandemic will finally lead to a new international competition along the lines of last years Nations Championship proposal. Beaumont, who f...

China needs to be accountable about coronavirus spread: Pompeo

Accusing China of hiding facts regarding coronavirus, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday said President Xi Jinping led government needs to be accountable and should tell how COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020