Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,458 to 139,897 - RKI

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,458 to 139,897 - RKIReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-04-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 10:15 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,458 to 139,897, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. That was lower than a 3,609 increase reported on Saturday, by when cases of infections had been increasing for four days in a row.
The reported death toll has risen by 184 to 4,294, the Sunday tally showed. That was down from a day-on-day increase shown on Saturday of 242, and 299 on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Robert Koch Institute