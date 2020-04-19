Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:36 IST
Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Kejriwal
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has decided to not relax the ongoing lockdown as of now as the coronavirus appears to be spreading in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Addressing a video conference, Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week.

As the virus has started spreading, containment zones have been increased, he said, but assured the situation is under control. "There have been instances where people without symptoms were found infected by COVID-19." The chief minister cited the Tablighi Jamaat markaz incident as the reason for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the cases detected across country. He said 1,893 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 596 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 6,588

Singapores health ministry confirmed 596 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the city-state to 6,588.The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories and 25 are permanent res...

Wuhan virology lab chief denies COVID-19 originated from institute, says virus 'cannot be man made'

A premier Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the eye of the storm for allegedly being the source of the novel coronavirus, has for the first time refuted the charge, including those of US President Donald Trump, that the dead...

Vanessa Bryant pays touching tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband Kobe Bryant on Saturday with a touching Instagram post. My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were...

Artistes release statement against 'witch-hunt' of students by Delhi Police

Over 20 film personalities, including Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahesh Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, on Sunday released a statement raising their voice against the arrest of students and activists by Delhi Police for protesting against C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020