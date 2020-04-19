Left Menu
Ranchi hospital sealed, staff quarantined after patient tests coronavirus positive

Lake View hospital in Ranchi has been sealed and more than 50 of its employees quarantined after a retired official tested COVID-19 positive in Gurugram, he had earlier undergone treatment in Jharkhand.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Lake View hospital in Ranchi has been sealed and more than 50 of its employees quarantined after a retired official tested COVID-19 positive in Gurugram, he had earlier undergone treatment in Jharkhand. The retired District Development Commissioner (DDC) had received treatment at the Ranchi hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, informed Ranchi District Administration on Sunday.

More than 50 staff at the hospital have been quarantined and the authorities have also sealed his apartment in the city. The official had later tested positive for coronavirus at a hospital in Gurugram, the authorities further informed.

As per the latest information provided by the Union Health Ministry, 34 people have tested positive for the virus in the Jharkhand so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

