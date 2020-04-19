Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS, Jodhpur starts telemedicine

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:39 IST
AIIMS, Jodhpur starts telemedicine

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, which closed its OPD services last month to focus on coronavirus patients, is providing consultancy through telemedicine and has issued a number on which people can register and seek medical help. The hospital has advised people to call on helpine 7733916666 and keep their questions short.

"Considering the inconvenience to people in absence of OPD services, we have decided to provide them the facility of telemedicine, wherein we have provided a common number, through which, consultancy could be obtained by the needy," AIIMS, Jodhpur, academic dean, Kuldeep Singh said. Many people, specially the elderly, have been facing hardships due to the closure of OPD services. Jodhpur West police has already rolled out a helpline number for the elderly people who have been living alone. "By calling on this number, they could ask for any help right from placing any requirement or seeking medical help," DCP (West) Priti Chandra said.

In just a few days of its launch, the initiative has turned out to be a saviour for many. Chandra said "we know that this is a difficult time and the police have a dual responsibility to ensure compliance of lockdown or curfew and helping out the citizens in as much reasonable ways as possible". The police has also set up a penal of six doctors to help people in need, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pray for 30 mins on Monday:Sumitra Mahajan's anti-virus mantra

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan has urged people to pray to their favourite deities for half an hour on Monday morning to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an appeal that was latched on to by the opposition Co...

Happy New Day: Sara Ali Khan shares 'then and now' family pictures

While many Bollywood celebrities are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a then and now throwback picture featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. The actor took to Instagram to share the ...

U.S. Lawmakers close to deal on new coronavirus funding for small business -officials

U.S. lawmakers are very close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said. I think were v...

Maha: Man stabs to death teen girl, then attempts suicide

A 24-year-old man on Sunday allegedly stabbed a 18-year-old girl to death in Amravati in Maharashtra for calling off their relationship and then tried to commit suicide, police said. The incident happened at around 11am in Lehegaon village ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020